Bandarban flood: 15,600 houses left severely damaged, people going home from shelters

Bangladesh

UNB
12 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 12:38 pm

Currently, around 340 individuals remain in various shelters across the district as they grapple with the aftermath of the disaster

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

A significant number of people who sought refuge in shelters due to the devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Bandarban have now returned to their homes, District Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin has said.

During a press briefing held on Friday (11 August) afternoon, he outlined the overall situation in the district, elaborating on the extent of the destruction caused by the recent torrential rains and floods.

The calamity has left a trail of destruction, displacing families and causing substantial damage to infrastructure.

Currently, around 340 individuals remain in various shelters across the district as they grapple with the aftermath of the disaster. The impact has been dire, with 15,800 families stranded by flooding, and a staggering 15,600 houses being severely damaged, he said. 

Quoting the Agriculture Department, the District Commissioner said that the agricultural sector had been hit hard, with 8,253 hectares of cropland succumbing to the deluge. 

He also reported 10 deaths resulting from the flood and landslides. 

Furthermore, road connections to Thanchi and Ruma upazilas remain severed due to the relentless downpour.

The Department of Public Health Engineering has taken steps for rehabilitation by setting up two mobile water purification units, he said.

Already, 2 lakh litres of water have been distributed through this initiative. He said the Bangladesh Army has also joined the relief efforts, distributing an additional 53,800 litres of drinking water. 

Additionally, 850 families have received essential dry food provisions, while 962 individuals have been given vital medical care and medications. 

The government allocated 168 metric tons of food grains and Tk 6 lakh for those impacted by the disaster. 

Bandarban Hill District Council has earmarked Tk 24 lakh for each of the 7 upazilas, providing essential funds to aid the recovery process. 

After four days of power outage in Bandarban town, the electricity supply has been fully restored since Friday. 

However, the water supply remains disrupted, as efforts to clear debris and sediment from the water treatment plant are still ongoing. 

Internet and mobile connectivity in Bandarban have been reinstated.

