Bandarban: Ban on tourism in 3 upazilas extended till 11 Dec

Photo: Collected via UNB
Photo: Collected via UNB

Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas till December 11 as part of the safety measures for tourists.

A public notice in this regard was issued on Saturday, signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yeasmin Tibriji.

The ban on tourism in three upazilas has been extended upon receiving a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

This is the tenth consecutive time that such restriction has been extended for the safety of tourists amid an anti-militancy drive in the district's remote areas.

On November 27, the ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas was extended till today.

Earlier, the local administration lifted the restriction from Alikadam upazila and Thanchi upazila on November 12 and November 16, respectively.

The administration imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on October 18.

Later on October 23, the local administration discouraged tourists from traveling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.

From October 10, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.

