BANCAT appoints Anis A Khan as president

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 09:42 pm

Photo: Collected
Anis A. Khan has been appointed as the new president of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) recently. 

He was serving previously as BANCAT's Senior Vice President. In addition, Nehal Ahmed, a member of the late President Rokia Afzal Rahman's family, joined the board as the new Vice President for International Development.

Khan is a senior banker of the country having served with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, IDLC Finance Limited and Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB). He also served as the Chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) and that of the Bangladesh Lease & Finance Companies Association (BLFCA). In addition, Anis A. Khan is the chairman of Valor of Bangladesh and Independent Director of Trust Bank Limited, according to a press release.

Nehal Ahmed is a marketing expert, board member of Renata Ltd., Society for Conservation of National Resources, (Aamartaka), and investor (SHEBA Platforms), with 25+ years of global B2C/B2B leadership (Grameenphone/Telenor, Robi Axiata, Augere/Qubee, Bacardi Global, MARS Snackfoods Europe, BAT Global) in five industries and regions. He also contributes to the Impact Partner Advisory Committee at Sajida Foundation.

 

