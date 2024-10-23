Tougher tobacco law looms with ban on loose cigarettes, vapes

Bangladesh

Abul Kashem
23 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:39 pm

Related News

Tougher tobacco law looms with ban on loose cigarettes, vapes

“The Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Ordinance, 2024” is set to be tabled at the meeting of the Advisory Council tomorrow (24 October)

Abul Kashem
23 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:39 pm
Representational image. Visual: Fahad Zaman/TBS
Representational image. Visual: Fahad Zaman/TBS
  • E-cigarettes, vapes to be banned
  • Vape users can be fined Tk5,000
  • Sale of loose cigarettes, bidis, chewing tobacco to be stopped
  • No sale of tobacco products by floating vendors, hawkers
  • Licences to be issued for shops selling tobaccos
  • No tobacco sales within 100 metres of schools, parks
  • Smoking won't be allowed in non-motorised vehicles such as rickshaws either
  • No smoking in public places, including tea stalls, coffee shops and restaurants, among others

The interim government plans to enact a new ordinance with stricter tobacco control measures, which will ban the sales of e-cigarettes, vapes, loose cigarettes, bidis, and chewing tobacco (zarda).

Shopkeepers who sell tobacco products, including cigarettes, will have to take a licence, without which they will face penalties of TK50,000. The sale of these products will be prohibited within 100 metres of schools, hospitals, clinics, sports venues, and children's parks.

A fine of Tk5,000 will be imposed on anyone selling loose cigarettes. Besides, anyone selling e-cigarettes and vapes will face a similar fine. 

Currently, the fine for smoking or using tobacco products in public places is Tk300, but the draft ordinance proposes to increase this to Tk1,000.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With these provisions in it, the draft "Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Ordinance, 2024" is expected to be presented for approval during the Advisory Council meeting on Thursday (24 October), sources familiar with the matter told TBS.

Many countries have already banned the sale of unpackaged cigarettes. Analysts believe this move will help prevent young people and students from becoming addicted to smoking – as purchasing a full pack is costly.

According to the draft ordinance, seen by TBS, tobacco products, including cigarettes, cannot be sold at mobile shops or by hawkers. Additionally, no sweeteners, spices, flavours, or colours will be permitted to be used in tobacco products.

Violations of this law may result in monetary fines as well as imprisonment for varying durations, with penalties doubling for repeat offences.

The government first enacted the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act in Bangladesh in 2005, with one amendment made in 2013.

In 2020, the previous government initiated a revision of the Act to strengthen regulations on the use of tobacco and tobacco products.

In June 2022, the Ministry of Health published a revised draft of the law on its website for stakeholder feedback, which is now being presented to the Advisory Council as a draft ordinance.

Anti-tobacco organisations believe that the passage of this law could lead to a decrease in tobacco-related deaths. They said if the draft ordinance prepared by the Ministry of Health is approved as it is, it will effectively control the use of tobacco and tobacco products.

ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA, a non-profit organisation long advocating tougher tobacco control, told TBS, "Every year, 161,000 people die due to tobacco usage. If the Ministry of Health's proposed ordinance is passed without changes, it could reduce fatalities. That's why we advocate for the ordinance's approval."

Conversely, tobacco companies are opposing the draft ordinance. Starting Sunday, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh and Japan Tobacco International (JTI) sent letters to various advisers in the interim government.

On 21 October, a letter signed by Syed Afzal Hossain, company secretary and legal counsel of BAT Bangladesh, was sent to Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

The letter stated that some clauses in the draft ordinance are unenforceable and fail to consider the country's overall context. Even if the government succeeds in enacting the law, it may face challenges in its implementation.

Terming the proposed ordinance "unrealistic", BAT Bangladesh has suggested that the draft should be revised again based on stakeholder feedback.

What's in the draft law?

 The current law bans smoking and the use of tobacco products in enclosed restaurants. The draft ordinance extends this prohibition to all types of restaurants, eateries, coffee shops, and other premises.

 While existing laws already prohibit smoking in motor vehicles, the draft law also includes non-motorised vehicles, meaning smoking and tobacco use will be banned in rickshaws and vans.

 Currently, films and dramas featuring smoking must display a warning stating, "Smoking is harmful to health." However, if the draft ordinance is approved, any depiction of tobacco use or electronic nicotine delivery systems will be banned on television, radio, the internet, stage programmes, and other media.

Tobacco products and their packaging must be kept out of sight at points of sale, except during transactions with customers. Violating this rule will lead to incurring a fine of Tk500,000, up from the current penalty of Tk100,000.

According to the revised draft ordinance, the sale of tobacco products from mobile shops or by hawkers will also be prohibited.

Tobacco products cannot be sold within 100 metres of educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, playgrounds, and children's parks. A violation of this rule will result in a Tk5,000 fine for first-time offenders, with penalties doubling for repeated offences.   

The draft ordinance proposes a ban on e-cigarettes and related products, stating, "No person shall manufacture, import, export, store, advertise, or sell electronic nicotine delivery systems, heated tobacco products, or oral nicotine pouches." 

However, this does not apply to nicotine therapy prescribed by a registered physician. 

Manufacturing, importing, or selling bidis is also prohibited, with penalties including up to three months imprisonment or a Tk200,000 fine for violations. Companies found in violation risk licence cancellation, financial transaction suspensions, or fines.

Adding sweeteners, spices, colours, or addictive substances to tobacco products will lead to imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of Tk500,000, or both.

Top News

tobacco law / Bangladesh / Vape Ban / Cigarette Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos