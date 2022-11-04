Ban on tourism in Bandarban extended till 8 Nov

UNB
04 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:56 pm

Ban on tourism in Bandarban extended till 8 Nov

The travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists has been extended as the law enforcement agencies will conduct patrol and continue intelligence activities in the district against suspected militants

Photo: Collected via UNB
Photo: Collected via UNB

Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism at Ruma, Rowangchhari, Alikadam and Thanchi upazilas till 8 November as part of high security measure.

A public notice regarding the extension was issued from Bandarban Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday following a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

The travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists has been extended as the law enforcement agencies will conduct patrol and continue intelligence activities in the district against suspected militants, said the notice.

This is the fourth such restricttion imposed for safety of tourists amid anti-militancy drive in the district's remote forested areas.

On 29 October, the tourism ban in the upazilas was extended till today (Friday).

The administration imposed the temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October morning.

On 23 October , the local administration discouraged tourists from traveling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.

From 10 October , law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.

