Ban on tourism in 2 Bandarban upazilas extended till 20 Nov

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:09 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas till 20 November and lifted travel ban on Thanchi upazila.

A public notice in this regard was issued from the office of the Bandarban deputy commissioner on Wednesday (16 November) upon receiving a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

Taking into consideration the safety of tourists, the travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists has been extended in the two upazilas, said the notice signed by Bandarban deputy commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji.

This is the seventh time that such restriction has been extended for the safety of tourists amid an anti-militancy drive in the district's remote forested areas.

From 10 October, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district and imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October citing the security measures.

Later on 23 October, the local administration discouraged tourists from travelling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.

