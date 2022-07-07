Ban on motorbikes will add to holidaymakers’ sufferings: Road Safety Foundation

Bangladesh

The Road Safety Foundation fears that the ban on motorcycles on highways during Eid will add sufferings and grievances for holidaymakers.

The foundation's Chairman Prof AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed and Executive Director Saidur Rahman said in a statement that motorcycle is a risky vehicle and even riskier in long distance travel. Yet, people use the vehicle for near and far journeys.

"We urge the government to allow only drivers with driving licenses to ride motorcycles on the highway under a safe speed limit during Eid. Failure to do so will only increase people's sufferings during their Eid travels," read the statement.

The official further said, "We believe that through a sustainable plan, public transport needs to be improved, made more accessible and affordable, gradually discouraging motorcycles.

"At the same time, strict enforcement of the law should be ensured to prevent teenagers from riding motorcycles by creating family and social awareness."

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Demra Traffic zone Imran Hossain told The Business Standard that they are checking motorcycles at check posts but the number is lower than the previous Eid.

"Motorbikes are rarely being allowed on the highways. Only if the riders can provide any document or explain his necessity to go through highway then they are being allowed to pass," he added.

Motorcyclists on 5 July held a human chain in front of the National Press Club protesting the government's decision to ban motorcycles for inter-district travel during Eid-ul-Azha.

During the holy Eid-ul-Azha holiday, one can only travel from one district to another on a motorcycle in case of any emergency. However, in this case, bikers will need written permission from police.

Police officials say there are specific forms for written permission. Forms can be obtained from the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Traffic Department of the Metropolitan Police. In the case of districts, this form can be obtained from the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP). Apart from this, this form can be obtained by visiting the police station and the investigation center of each district.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) on 3 July decided to prohibit motorcycles from inter-district travel for seven days – before and after Eid.

The Bridges Division had prohibited motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa Expressway from 27 June.

The decision came following the death of two people in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on the first day of opening for traffic.

Also, many bikers would make stops on the bridge to click selfies, flouting all rules, while others completely disregarded the 60 km/h speed limit set by the authorities.

