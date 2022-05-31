Ban on fishing, tourist entry in Sundarbans from Wednesday 

The Forest Department has imposed a three-month ban on fishing in Sundarbans rivers and canals from 1 June to 31 August.

Starting Wednesday (1 June), the ban will also prohibit tourists from entering the mangrove forest.

Mihir Kumar Dey, the forest conservator of Khulna circle, said that the said three months are considered the breeding season for fishes inhabiting the rivers and canals of Sundarbans.

"It is also the breeding season for wildlife. If the fishermen and tourists do not go to the forest during these three months, the biodiversity and wildlife of the forest will be safe," he added.

The cabinet banned fishing and tourist entry into the forest in 2021 for the first time in a similar fashion. Following the trend, a ban has been issued this year as well.

