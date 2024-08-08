Ban on Diganta TV lifted after 11 years

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has lifted the broadcast suspension of private satellite channel Diganta Television.

The information ministry announced the decision in an order issued today (8 August).

According to the order, the ministry retracted its prior decision following an appeal from Diganta Television's management.

A copy of the order has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The channel's broadcasting was initially halted in 2013 by the Awami League government, citing allegations of spreading hatred, rumours, and irresponsible reporting during the Hefazat mayhem on 5 May of that year.

