Bamboo garden at CU: A sanctuary for conservation and research

In a bid to preserve Bangladesh's dwindling bamboo species and foster innovative research, the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at Chittagong University (CU) has established a unique bamboo garden, or bambusetum.

Spanning five acres of scenic hilly terrain behind the institute's academic building, this garden serves as a vital resource for students, local researchers, and international visitors alike.

Decades ago, bamboo groves were abundant across Bangladesh, lining homes, roadsides, and forests. However, rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development have led to their decline, endangering numerous bamboo species.

Photo: Minhaz Uddin
Photo: Minhaz Uddin

Over the past 50 years, the number of bamboo varieties in Bangladesh has plummeted from over 40 to just 33, with some species on the brink of extinction.

To combat this alarming trend and conduct pivotal research on adapting foreign bamboo species to local climates, the institute established the bamboo garden.

Photo: Minhaz Uddin
Photo: Minhaz Uddin

This unique facility boasts 17 native bamboo species and one imported variety, all expertly maintained to exhibit the rich diversity of Bangladesh's bamboo heritage.

Visitors to the garden are greeted by a diverse array of bamboo groves, each adorned with QR code-embedded plaques offering insights into the origins and distinct characteristics of the bamboo species.

Among the garden's highlights are the Borak bamboo, prized for its strength and widely used in construction across North Bengal and the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Photo: Minhaz Uddin
Photo: Minhaz Uddin

The garden also features Kanta bamboo, known for its dense thorns that deter even rodents, and Tetua bamboo, now endangered after once thriving in Sylhet.

Other notable species include Bhudum bamboo from Cox's Bazar, historically used in fishing nets and now valued for handicrafts, and the decorative Sonali bamboo with its golden-green stripes.

The garden also hosts Asper bamboo, introduced from China and adapted to thrive in Bangladesh's climate, known for its strength akin to native species.

Photo: Minhaz Uddin
Photo: Minhaz Uddin

Prof Aktar Hossain, director of the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, told The Business Standard that the bambusetum project started around 20 years ago with support from the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute.

The garden now hosts over 10,000 bamboos and serves as both a conservation repository and a research facility. Recently, it garnered praise from a visiting group of American university researchers.

Prof Hossain emphasised that their institute is dedicated not only to preserving native bamboo species but also to innovating and developing new varieties.

