Balancing tourism and conservation: St Martin faces tough choices

Highlights

St Martin's tourism employs around 6,000 people

Tk1,000 crore invested in local hotels, resorts, and restaurants

Govt imposes 2,000 daily tourist limit for December-January

Overnight stays banned in November

Previous daily tourist limit was 6,000 from October to March

Tourism stakeholders have expressed concerns that the government's decision to limit tourist numbers on Saint Martin's Island in Cox's Bazar could severely impact the livelihoods of local residents and businesses.

Investors warn that a planned investment of Tk1,000 crore in 200 hotels and resorts, and 150 restaurants, may face challenges as approximately one-third of overnight tourists could be deterred during the upcoming peak season.

The government announced on Tuesday that tourist access to Saint Martin's Island would be suspended in February to protect its fragile ecosystem and to carry out cleaning operations.

From November to January, tourists will be permitted on the island, but with certain restrictions.

Overnight stays will be prohibited in November, and during December and January, the daily limit will be capped at 2,000 visitors. Previously, tourists could visit the island from October to March, with up to 6,000 visitors per day during weekends.

Shiblul Azam Kureshi, president of the Saint Martin Poribesh and Parjatan Oikya Unnayan Jote, stressed the wider economic implications of the decision.

"Many tourists come to Cox's Bazar with the intention of going to Saint Martin's Island. If they do not have the opportunity, they may not visit Cox's Bazar, which will harm its tourism business," he told The Business Standard.

Shiblul added, "Tourism in Saint Martin's provides employment to at least 6,000 people. Besides, many locals earn their livelihood by selling street food, working as hawkers, or selling various goods. Limiting tourists will put a huge strain on their livelihoods."

Promoters and tourism stakeholders are urging a revised policy allowing tourists to stay overnight throughout the entire peak season from November to February.

They proposed carrying out cleaning activities in March instead. "At least 4,000 tourists should be allowed to stay overnight on average. Otherwise, the situation will become unmanageable, said Shiblul.

Tour operators, local businesses express discontent

The decision to limit tourist access follows long-standing demands from environmentalists who have called for restrictions and a registration system to protect the island's coral reefs and delicate ecosystem.

However, these proposals faced resistance from tour operators, delaying implementation.

"There is no point in imposing such a decision without a feasibility study. Locals depend on fishing or tourism, but tourism is more profitable for them. Without tourism, their situation will become very difficult," said Abdullahil Mamun Niloy, managing director of Neel Hawa Resort in Saint Martin's Island.

He also urged local union councils to be empowered to protect the environment, manage waste, and make necessary improvements in infrastructure with the support of NGOs.

Meanwhile, the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) held a press conference on Thursday protesting the government's decision.

Earlier, TOAB president Mohammed Rafiuzzaman warned of a greater movement against any "negative decision" affecting tourism on Saint Martin's Island ahead of the season.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive policy allowing regulated tourism activities on the island.

Impact on livelihoods and economy

Tourism stakeholders argue that limiting access to the island not only threatens livelihoods but could also impact ongoing investments and the overall tourism sector.

Local business owners and investors worry that the restrictions could deter tourists, affecting the broader tourism circuit including Cox's Bazar.

In response, the Saint Martin Poribesh and Parjatan Oikya Unnayan Jote presented a 19-point demand to protect the tourism industry and the livelihood of the island's 8,000 residents.

They advocated for a model of sustainable tourism that balances environmental protection with the economic needs of the local community.

The stakeholders urged the government to reconsider its approach, allowing controlled but consistent tourism on the island to safeguard livelihoods while implementing necessary measures for environmental conservation.