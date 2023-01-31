Bajus jewellery fair on 9-11 February in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) is going to organise a three-day jewellery fair in the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka from 9 February.

The fair will be open for visitors from 10am to 9pm from 9-11 February, said a Bajus press release on Tuesday.

As per the press release, the ticket price per visitor at the fair has been fixed at Tk100. However, children aged 5 years old or less would not need any ticket.

Fifty jewellery companies in the country will participate at the fair in eight pavilions, 12 mini pavilions and 30 stalls.

There will be a raffle draw for the customers. For this, they have to collect the raffle draw coupons from the store from which they purchase any ornaments, the press release reads.

Bajus leaders expect that the fair would enrich the domestic jewellery industry and will help create a new position in the global market.