Bajus jewellery fair on 8-10 February in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) will organise a three-day jewellery fair in the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka from 8 February.

The third edition of this fair will be open to visitors from 10am to 9pm from 8 to 10 February, said Bajus Treasurer and Fair Standing Committee Chairman Uttam Bonik at a press conference on Thursday (1 February).

He said the ticket price per visitor at the fair has been fixed at Tk100. However, children aged 5 years or less would not need any ticket.

Former Bajus president Dr Dilip Kumar Roy and Bajus advisor Ruhul Amin Rasel also spoke at the event

This year's theme for the fair is investment in gold saving for the future.

A total of 41 jewellery companies in the country will participate at the fair in nine pavilions, 17 mini pavilions and 15 stalls.

There will be a raffle draw for the customers. For this, they have to collect the raffle draw coupons from stores they purchase any ornaments from.

Bajus leaders expect that the fair will help the domestic jewellery industry and will help create a new position in the global market.