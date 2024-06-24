BAJUS' International Jewellery Machinery Exhibition begins in Dhaka on 4 July 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 05:53 pm

BAJUS' International Jewellery Machinery Exhibition begins in Dhaka on 4 July 

BAJUS will host the three-day event at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on 4-6 July. The expo arena will open for all from 11am to 7pm

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 05:53 pm
BAJUS&#039; International Jewellery Machinery Exhibition begins in Dhaka on 4 July 

The 2024 will begin in Dhaka on 4 July under the theme of "technological touch in jewellery". 

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) President Sayem Sobhan Anvir has planned the exhibition for the first time ever to successfully implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision-2041, the organisers told a press conference at the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex today (24 June).

BAJUS General Secretary Badal Chandra Roy, former president Dilip Kumar Roy, Vice-President Samit Ghosh Apu, Adviser Ruhul Amin Rasel and KNC Services founder CEO Kranti Nagvekar were present at the briefing.

BAJUS will host the three-day event at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on 4-6 July. The expo arena will open for all from 11am to 7pm.

More than 30 companies from 10 countries, including India, Italy, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, China and Thailand, will exhibit jewellery machinery at the exhibition.

Six companies from India are participating in this exhibition - Tisha CNC Engineering Works, Neo Instruments, Solanki Machinery Works, Era Corporation, Quantum Equipment, Accjet Solutions.

Three companies from Italy JTE, Fasti & Omper and three companies from Turkey Otek, Ortek and Guvenis Jewelery Mold & Machine. Fischer of Germany and  Do IT Industries of China.

Five organisations are participating from Bangladesh – Dreams Instrument Technology, Bangladesh Scientific Instrument Company, Expert Instruments, Trust, Rarts BD.

Organisers have hoped entrepreneurs will help develop the industry and open doors for exports, regaining the lost tradition of the country's gold industry.

BAJUS

Comments

