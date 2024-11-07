Bajus condemns acid attack on joint forces

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) has condemned the acid attack on joint forces during a rescue operation on Hazari Lane in Chattogram.

At a press conference today, Bajus Chattogram District Unit President Jishu Banik said, "We strongly condemn the acid attack and stone-throwing on the joint forces during the Hazari Lane incident on 5 November and demand a full investigation and legal action against those responsible."

Banik also mentioned that Bajus, in cooperation with the district administration, held a meeting with the joint forces on Wednesday to discuss the reopening of shops. Both parties agreed to resume business, and the collaborative effort to reopen the shops with support from Bajus, the district administration, and the joint forces was appreciated.

"We are committed to fully supporting the joint forces in maintaining law and order. For the safety of gold traders, we urge the joint forces to ensure maximum security on Hazari Lane. We also demand the immediate release of any innocent traders among the arrested suspects, based on proper evidence," he added.

Tensions in Hazari Lane escalated on 5 November at around 5:30pm when Osman Ali's anti-ISKCON post sparked protests in the area. A group from the Hindu community attacked shops and vandalised property.

In response, six joint patrol teams from the army, police, and border guards arrived at the scene and rescued Osman Ali and his brother, ensuring proper legal procedures were followed.

Hindu protesters attempted to seize them, leading to an attack on the joint forces, including the throwing of acid.

Police have reported the arrest of 82 individuals in connection with the incident.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Police said they identified the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) as being involved in the protest, although the organisation has denied the allegations and condemned the actions.

A case has been filed against 49 individuals in connection with the attack on the joint forces.