Bajus calls on collectors to take part in ancient jewelry collection exhibition

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus), the largest and traditional trade organisation based on products, is organising an exhibition of hundred-year-old ornaments to preserve the tradition of handicrafts made by local artisans.

If anyone or any organisation has 100 year old jewelry in their collection they can contact Bajus office within 20 January to exhibit their collection in the fair.

The exhibition will showcase the fine craftsmanship and tradition of the indigenous jewelry industry at the national and international level. Domestic jewelry will create export opportunities in the international market.