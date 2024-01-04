Bajus calls on collectors to take part in ancient jewelry collection exhibition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:26 pm

Related News

Bajus calls on collectors to take part in ancient jewelry collection exhibition

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:26 pm
Bajus calls on collectors to take part in ancient jewelry collection exhibition

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus), the largest and traditional trade organisation based on products, is organising an exhibition of hundred-year-old ornaments to preserve the tradition of handicrafts made by local artisans.

If anyone or any organisation has 100 year old jewelry in their collection they can contact Bajus office within 20 January to exhibit their collection in the fair.

The exhibition will showcase the fine craftsmanship and tradition of the indigenous jewelry industry at the national and international level. Domestic jewelry will create export opportunities in the international market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BAJUS / Fair / Exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

4h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

4h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

4h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

4h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

3h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

15h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

16h | Videos