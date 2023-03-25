Baitul Mukarram holds special prayers marking genocide day

On the occasion of National Genocide Day 2023, special prayers and a short discussion ceremony were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 1:30pm (post-Zuhr), today (25 March) by the initiative of the Islamic Foundation.

At this time, special prayers were offered for the souls of all martyrs who died on the night of 25 March, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his martyred family members and for the long life of all the freedom fighters who were injured during the liberation war, reads a press release.

Prayers were conducted by Imam Hafez Mufti Muhiuddin Qasim of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, governor of Board of Governors of Islamic Foundation. Maulana Muhammad Kafiluddin Sarkar, director of Islamic Foundation Md Anichur Rahman Sarkar, Dr Nashim ul Gani Khan, Md Abdullah Al Masud and other officers and employees and other people offering prayers were present.

Besides this, special prayers have been organised in all divisional and district offices of the Islamic Foundation today on this occasion.

