Bailey Road fire: Kumon student Arhaan dies along with mother, brother

Arhaan Mustafa, a student of BRAC Kumon Shiddeshwari Centre, died in the fire that engulfed a building in Bailey Road, Dhaka yesterday (29 February).

His mother and younger brother also died in the same fire that killed 46 people.

Arhaan Mustafa, the eldest son, was a student of BRAC Kumon Shiddeshwari Centre, said a message on the learning centre's Facebook page today (1 March).

"May Allah grant him in Jannah. We pray to Almighty to give strength to those who have lost their loved ones and hope the injured one will recover fast," the post read.