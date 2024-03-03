Bailey Road fire: Japanese foreign minister extends condolences

Yoko Kamikawa is in the final process of arranging a telephone discussion with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo: AFP
Yoko Kamikawa is in the final process of arranging a telephone discussion with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo: AFP

In a heartfelt reaction to the catastrophic fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has voiced her profound shock over the incident that tragically resulted in the loss of 46 lives.

The inferno, which erupted on Thursday night at a shopping mall located on Dhaka's bustling Bailey Road, not only claimed many lives but also left numerous individuals injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the large-scale fire at a shopping-mall in Dhaka," Minister Kamikawa remarked in a poignant message of condolences to her Bangladeshi counterpart, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Kamikawa further extended her sympathies, stating, "I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the people and the Government of Bangladesh."

Her message conveyed prayers for the victims and offered the most heartfelt condolences to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Among those lost to the flames were two students from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and five members of the same family, highlighting the personal tragedies within the broader disaster.

In the aftermath of the fire, a legal case was initiated at the Ramna Police Station, marking the beginning of a quest for answers and accountability in the wake of this devastating event.

This tragedy has not only caused a national mourning period in Bangladesh but has also drawn international attention and sympathy, illustrating the global impact of such heartbreaking incidents.

