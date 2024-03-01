Bailey Road fire: How stairways turned into a furnace

Before and after images of the Bailey Road building that caught on fire last night, claiming 46 lives. Fire service says the building did not have a system to extinguish the fire. Collage: TBS

The Green Cozzy Cottage on Bailey Road, which was gutted by fire around 10pm yesterday, was full of restaurants and shops, but fire safety protocols were openly flaunted.

There was certainly nothing cosy about the building.

Gas cylinders lined the stairs, traders and locals said.

Using Google Street View and other images, these facts were further confirmed.

It was these gas cylinders which would ultimately turn the stairs – the only means of escape – into a chamber of death.

According to the fire service, the entire staircase became like a "furnace" due to gas cylinders in the staircase. Due to this, no one could use the stairs to get down.

Locals also said that more than three people could not travel through the stairs at the same time.

Once a glistening building sporting flashy lights, now it stands with only charred remains, 46 lives lost due to turning a deaf ear to the law.

Over the years, Bailey Road has turned into a food hub. The Green Cozzy Cottage was no different, housing at least ten well-known and expensive restaurants.

There was also a rooftop restaurant on the seven-storey building.

Among the renowned names were Pizza Inn, Street Oven, and Khanas, alongside a branch of Kacchi Bhai on the second floor.

There were also popular stores, including Alien and Closet Cloud.

There was a Samsung showroom on the ground floor, a Gadgets and Gears and two other mobile phone shops.

Shakhawat Hossain, a Pizza Inn worker who escaped by climbing down the plumbing pipe, said the fire was first seen at one of the restaurants.

He also said the building was more crowded than others.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started at the bottom of the building and spread upwards.

Many people were trapped in the upper floors of the building due to the fire on the ground floor.

People jump from above to save lives. Many could not even try to go down the stairs.

The fire service says most of those who died were not burned by the fire, but actually died of suffocation after falling unconscious.

The fire service also said there was no system to extinguish the fire in the building.

There are at least 150 eateries in about 30 buildings from Viqarunnisa Junction on Bailey Road to VIP Road.

A tour of the area on Friday showed that the eateries in some of the buildings were open, but most were closed.

In the last 4-5 years, this area has become one of the most happening places for foodies.

Cylinder gas is used in most of the eateries.