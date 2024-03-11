Bailey Road fire: DNA test confirms Abhishruti’s identity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 12:34 pm

Related News

Bailey Road fire: DNA test confirms Abhishruti’s identity

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 12:34 pm
Journalist Abhishruti Shashtri. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Journalist Abhishruti Shashtri. Photo: Collected from Facebook

The identity of journalist Abhishruti Shastri, also known as Brishti Khatun, has been confirmed. 

A DNA sample provided by her parents, Sabuj Sheikh and Beauty Khatun, has matched her DNA, confirmed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) KM Nahidul Islam on Sunday (March 10) night.

Abhishruti died in the fire incident at the Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road in the capital on 29 February.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Her body has remained in the mortuary of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute due to confusion raised over her true identity.

Following the recent development, the body is expected to be handed over soon.

Earlier, on the news of her daughter's death, Sabuj Sheikh, the father of Brishti Khatun (Abhishruti Shastri), rushed to Dhaka from Kushtia that day. He identified his daughter's body, following which a crisis over Abhishruti's identity sparked.
 
Colleagues and acquaintances claim that the deceased young woman's name is Abhishruti Shastri.

Later, her identity was confirmed through fingerprint testing on 1 March.

According to the National ID, her name is Brishti Khatun from Banogram village of Kushtia's Khoksha upazila. The father's name is Sabuj Sheikh, and the mother's name is Beauty Begum. 

Reportedly, she later began ging by the name Abhishruti Shastri.

Top News

Abhishruti Shastri / bailey road fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

4h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

17h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

5 bargain Xiaomi products flying under the radar

40m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

30m | Videos
Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

1h | Videos
Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

1h | Videos
Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

15h | Videos