Bailey Road fire: DNA test confirms Abhishruti’s identity

The identity of journalist Abhishruti Shastri, also known as Brishti Khatun, has been confirmed.

A DNA sample provided by her parents, Sabuj Sheikh and Beauty Khatun, has matched her DNA, confirmed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) KM Nahidul Islam on Sunday (March 10) night.

Abhishruti died in the fire incident at the Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road in the capital on 29 February.

Her body has remained in the mortuary of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute due to confusion raised over her true identity.

Following the recent development, the body is expected to be handed over soon.

Earlier, on the news of her daughter's death, Sabuj Sheikh, the father of Brishti Khatun (Abhishruti Shastri), rushed to Dhaka from Kushtia that day. He identified his daughter's body, following which a crisis over Abhishruti's identity sparked.



Colleagues and acquaintances claim that the deceased young woman's name is Abhishruti Shastri.

Later, her identity was confirmed through fingerprint testing on 1 March.

According to the National ID, her name is Brishti Khatun from Banogram village of Kushtia's Khoksha upazila. The father's name is Sabuj Sheikh, and the mother's name is Beauty Begum.

Reportedly, she later began ging by the name Abhishruti Shastri.