Bailey Road Fire: Ashik was crying for help, unaware his wife and 2 children already perished

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 10:19 am

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

"I can't live without Nazia," screamed Ashik in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

He constantly urged his uncle next to him to secure an Airbus [air ambulance] as he wanted to take his wife and children abroad.

Ashik was not yet informed that his wife and both children had died. The relatives only told him that one of his children had died in the fire.

As of Friday (1 March) morning, the fire in a commercial building on Bailey Road has resulted in the death of 45 people. In that fire, Ashik's wife Nazia and their two children died.

"Nazia's husband Ashik, knows that his younger child has died. He believes his wife and elder son are alive. Although all three of them have died," one of their relatives said. 

The relative said Nazia was 30 years old. The estimated ages of the two children, a boy, and a girl, are six to eight years.

Until 6:30am this morning, the bodies of 20 deceased have been handed over to the families without an autopsy, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Refatul Islam of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) New Market zone.

"The bodies are being handed over without autopsy at the request of the family members," he added.

