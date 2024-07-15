Bahamian citizen detained with 3.9kg cocaine worth Tk50cr at Ctg airport

The seized cocaine. Photo: Courtesy
The seized cocaine. Photo: Courtesy

Airport authorities today (15 July) detained a Bahamian citizen with 3.9 kilograms of cocaine at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

When it happened

The airport's Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said the cocaine was recovered from a Bahamian citizen named Stalia Shantae's luggage around 10:30am.

The big picture

Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer of the airport, said Stalia Shantae arrived at Shah Amanat International Airport on 13 July. 

  • She arrived in Dubai from Sao Paulo, Brazil on an Emirates flight on 12 July 
  • From Dubai she arrived in Chattogram on a flight of FlyDubai on 13 July

"After arriving, she didn't take her baggage that day, so it seemed suspicious. Since then, she was under the surveillance of the Armed Police Battalion [APBn], and the airport security and intelligence," Khalil said.

What followed

The public relations officer said, "Today, the Bahamian citizen came to the airport to receive her baggage. When her baggage was searched, a package of cocaine weighing 3.9 kg was found hidden inside a UPS. 

"The seized cocaine is worth around Tk50 crore."

What's next

Legal action is being taken against the detainee, Khalil said.

