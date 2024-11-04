Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

The government has sent Bagerhat civil surgeon Jalal Uddin Ahmed, who was made an officer on special duty (OSD) yesterday, on forced retirement.

The development comes in the face of protests by BNP men demanding Jalal's resignation after he ended a speech with the "Joy Bangla" slogan during a government vaccination programme recently.

The Health Services Division issued a notification regarding the forced retirement of Jalal, reports Prothom Alo.

The notification states that he has been sent on forced retirement in the public interest, but it does not mention the "Joy Bangla" slogan or the protests demanding his resignation.

"Civil Surgeon of Bagerhat Jalal Uddin Ahmed [Officer on Special Duty under Health Services Divison's transfer order] was retired from government service under the powers provided under the Government Service Act, 2018 since he has completed 25 years of service, and as the government considers it necessary to retire him from public service in the public interest," reads the notification signed by Senior Secretary M A Akmall Hossain Azad.

"The order issued in the public interest will be effective immediately," it adds.

Earlier yesterday, the Health and Family Welfare issued a notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Subhan Rangsa, attached Jalal to the Directorate General of Health Services making him an OSD.

According to reports, Jalal Uddin chanted "Joy Bangla" at the end of a speech at the inaugural programme of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination programme to prevent cervical cancer at Bagerhat Government Girls' High School on 24 October.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamrul Ahsan was present on the occasion.

After Jalal finished his speech, local BNP leaders and activists, including Jubodal men, staged a protest demanding the removal of the civil surgeon for chanting 'Joy Bangla'.

Later, on 27 October, the leaders of BNP and allied organisations staged a protest and human chain in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office demanding the resignation of both Jalal and the deputy commissioner.