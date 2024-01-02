Bagerhat-4: AL candidate's office set on fire

Representational Image
Representational Image

An election office of the Awami League-nominated candidate for the Bagerhat-4 constituency (Morelganj and Sharankhola), HM Bodiujjaman Shohag, has been set on fire.

The incident happened at the Amurbunia Bazar area of Nishanbaria Union of Morrelganj upazila of Bagerhat early Monday morning.

The candidate and the administration have said miscreants have caused the fire. However, no complaint was filed at the police station till 7:30 pm on Monday.

Sohag said miscreants set fire to his election office. He demanded that the administration find out who was responsible for the fire.

Mohammad Shamsuddin, officer-in-charge of Morrelganj Police Station, said police visited the spot after being informed. There was minor damage in the fire. Initially, it is believed that the miscreants set the fire.

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer of Bagerhat. Md Khalid Hossain said police have been asked to increase surveillance in the area. At the same time, the police have been instructed to find those involved in the incident.

Bagerhat-4 / Bangladesh National Election

