BAFWWA introduces free healthcare services for retired BAF personnel, MODCs 

Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (BAFWWA) Saturday introduced the 'Surokkha' scheme aiming to make BAFWWA healthcare facilities available for the retired air force personnel and wives of the Ministry of Defence Constabulary (MODC) at all the BAF bases and units.

The BAFWWA central council president Tahmida Hannan inaugurated the scheme at the Bashar Base of the BAF at Dhaka Cantonment in the capital, said an ISPR release.

The retired air force personnel and families of the MODCs do not get healthcare services at the air force hospital and Combined Military Hospital.

That's why the BAFWWA took the initiative to make the life of the retired air force personnel and MODCs easier and secured by providing healthcare free of cost under the Surokkha scheme.