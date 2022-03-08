BAFWWA celebrates International Women’s Day

Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (BAFWWA) on Tuesday celebrated the International Women's Day in a befitting manner.



The organisation also honored 10 female freedom fighters with lifetime awards to uphold the significance of the golden jubilee of independence and the Mujib Borsho.



BAFWWA Central Committee has arranged a programme for female officers and wives of Bangladesh Air Force members living in Dhaka at the BAF Shaheen Hall to mark the day, said an ISPR press release.



At the programme, the female freedom fighters recalled their memorable incidents during liberation wars.



As the chief guest Tahmida Hannan, the president of BAFWWA, handed over of BAFWWA crests and gifts to the lifetime award recipients.



She said through this initiative, the bravery of the freedom fighters are revealed to the new generation. It will inspire them to work for the nation being imbued with patriotism.



The third issue of 'Avronil', a memorabilia on overall activities of BAFWWA, was unveiled at the event.