BAFWA begins relief distribution for the flood affected 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 09:15 pm

The Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (BAFWA) President Tahmida Hannan on Tuesday inaugurated the relief distribution programme for the flood-affected people in various districts at the old airport at Tejgaon in Dhaka. 

The relief included food, medicine and water purifying tablets and was handed over to the BAFWA Sylhet-bound team.

The BAFWA relief work will be continued alongside the Bangladesh Air Force's relief distribution programme. 

The BAFWA relief work will be conducted for the flood-affected people in Sylhet, Gaibandha, Sirajganj and other parts of the country.

BAFWA will also work for the post-flood rehabilitation programme along with employment generation.

