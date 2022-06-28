BAFWA begins relief distribution for the flood affected 

The Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (BAFWA) President Tahmida Hannan on Tuesday inaugurated the relief distribution programme for the flood-affected people in various districts at the old airport at Tejgaon in Dhaka.

The relief included food, medicine and water purifying tablets and was handed over to the BAFWA Sylhet-bound team.

The BAFWA relief work will be continued alongside the Bangladesh Air Force's relief distribution programme.

The BAFWA relief work will be conducted for the flood-affected people in Sylhet, Gaibandha, Sirajganj and other parts of the country.

BAFWA will also work for the post-flood rehabilitation programme along with employment generation.

