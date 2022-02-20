BAF, PAF joint exercise inaugurates

Photo: ISPR
A six-day joint exercise between Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and Pacific Air Force (PAF), USA - Exercise Cope South-2022 - will kick off today.

The exercise is being organized as per the directive of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division (AFD) and under the arrangement of BAF, said an ISPR press release.

The inauguration ceremony of the exercise was held on Saturday at BAF Base Bangabandhu. Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed the participants of the exercise and took part in a photo session with them.

BAF 01 X C-130J transport aircraft, 01 X AN-32 transport aircraft and 02 X C-130J transport aircraft from Pacific Air Force, USA are taking part in the joint exercise.

Besides, enhancing humanitarian assistance capability during any natural disaster, the objective of the exercise is to ensure maximum utilization of BAF transport aircraft and develop interoperability between BAF and United States Air Force.

A total of 200 BAF members and 80 US Pacific Air Force members are participating in the exercise.

Bangladesh Army will provide security of the drop zone in Sylhet area as well as participate in the exercise.

The participants of the Army include 15 free fallers and 40 static line jumpers. Of them, two officers, 3 Junior Commissioned Officers and 50 from other ranks. A total of 12 Para Troopers of the Bangladesh Navy are also participating.

It may be mentioned that this exercise includes assessment of the functional suitability of various equipment with suggestions for future improvement, exchange of training and standardization of maintenance of transport aircraft.

