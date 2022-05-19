BAF junior command and staff course graduation certificate ceremony

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

BAF junior command and staff course graduation certificate ceremony

Squadron Leader Atique Ahmed of BAF awarded “Chief of Air Staff's Certificate and Trophy” for best overall performance

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 10:31 pm

The Certificate Award Ceremony of the 119th Junior Command and Staff Course of Bangladesh Air Force was held at the BAF Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI) of BAF Base Bashar in the capital on Thursday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Administration), Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain, attended the ceremony as chief guest and distributed certificates and trophies to the graduating officers, said an ISPR press release. 

Squadron Leader Atique Ahmed of BAF received the "Chief of Air Staff's Certificate and Trophy" for best overall performance in the course.

A total of 18 officers from BAF, two officers from the Nigerian Air Force and one officer each from the Indian Air force, Pakistan Air force, Sri Lankan Air Force, and the Sudanese Air Force, completed this 14-week-long course. 

Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain provided the participating course officers valuable guidance for future assignments. "Command and staff skills achieved in the course will also be of immense value in shouldering future assignments," he said.

He also thanked the governments of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Sudan, for sending officers to this course.

The course is designed to train officers on effective command and staff duties within service, inter-service, and joint service environments. 

Senior officers of BAF, as well as military and civil instructors of the institute, were also present.

 

BAF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

13h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

2h | Videos
How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

2h | Videos
Dengue fever is rising, so beware

Dengue fever is rising, so beware

2h | Videos
How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire