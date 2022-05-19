BAF junior command and staff course graduation certificate ceremony

The Certificate Award Ceremony of the 119th Junior Command and Staff Course of Bangladesh Air Force was held at the BAF Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI) of BAF Base Bashar in the capital on Thursday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Administration), Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain, attended the ceremony as chief guest and distributed certificates and trophies to the graduating officers, said an ISPR press release.

Squadron Leader Atique Ahmed of BAF received the "Chief of Air Staff's Certificate and Trophy" for best overall performance in the course.

A total of 18 officers from BAF, two officers from the Nigerian Air Force and one officer each from the Indian Air force, Pakistan Air force, Sri Lankan Air Force, and the Sudanese Air Force, completed this 14-week-long course.

Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain provided the participating course officers valuable guidance for future assignments. "Command and staff skills achieved in the course will also be of immense value in shouldering future assignments," he said.

He also thanked the governments of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Sudan, for sending officers to this course.

The course is designed to train officers on effective command and staff duties within service, inter-service, and joint service environments.

Senior officers of BAF, as well as military and civil instructors of the institute, were also present.