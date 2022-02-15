BAF inter-base qiraat and azaan competition concludes

Inter Base Qiraat and Azaan Competition-2022 of Bangladesh Air Force concluded at the central mosque of BAF Base Zahurul Haque in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Air Headquarters (Unit) emerged as the champion of the competition while Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque became the runner-up, said an ISPR press release.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest.

Superintendent Abu Hena Md Mostafa Kamal of BAF Base Zahurul Haque secured the first position in Azaan and Sergeant Md Masum Ali of Air Headquarters (Unit) secured the first position in Qiraat competition.

Six teams of the Bangladesh Air Force participated in this two-day-long competition.

Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Zahurul Haque Air Vice Marshal Md Zahidur Rahman inaugurated the competition on Sunday.

Air Officer Commanding, senior BAF officers, airmen and other members of the Base were also present on the occasion.