BAF continues relief distribution among flood-hit people

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

BAF continues relief distribution among flood-hit people

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:13 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has distributed relief and medical equipment among flood-hit people in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.

On Tuesday, BAF members distributed relief materials among the flood victims in remote areas of the two districts from two Bell-212 helicopters, two Mi-17 helicopters and two L-410 transport aircraft. 

Essential commodities, including various kinds of dry foods and matchboxes, were distributed among 800 families in the districts on Tuesday, said an ISPR press release.

On the same day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew over the country's northeast region by a Mi-17 helicopter to observe the overall flood situation.

Bangladesh Air Force will continue its support during and after the natural disaster.

Bangladesh Air Force / Flood Relief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

11h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

13h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

12h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

4h | Videos
Important things to note to ensure an interview call

Important things to note to ensure an interview call

4h | Videos
Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

5h | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply