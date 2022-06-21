BAF continues relief distribution among flood-hit people

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has distributed relief and medical equipment among flood-hit people in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.

On Tuesday, BAF members distributed relief materials among the flood victims in remote areas of the two districts from two Bell-212 helicopters, two Mi-17 helicopters and two L-410 transport aircraft.

Essential commodities, including various kinds of dry foods and matchboxes, were distributed among 800 families in the districts on Tuesday, said an ISPR press release.

On the same day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew over the country's northeast region by a Mi-17 helicopter to observe the overall flood situation.

Bangladesh Air Force will continue its support during and after the natural disaster.