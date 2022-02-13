Badiul Alam for public hearing on proposed EC candidates 

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) General Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar has recommended arranging public hearing on the proposed candidates for forming the Election Commission.

"Make a primary list of 20 proposed names, five of whom will be women. Publish the list as a public notice and arrange a public hearing on the proposed candidates," Badiul Alam said in his recommendation to the EC search committee.

He also suggested the committee to make public the method it is going to follow for selecting the candidates.

Moreover, he called for disclosing the 329 proposed names submitted by the political parties and individuals.

"Make a final list of 10 people, including at least three women, with a report considering the issues of honesty and ill reputation of the candidates. Publish the final list as a public notice prior to three days of sending it to the President," he added.

Meanwhile, the search committee chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, during the third meeting with eminent citizens, said that they will disclose the names proposed for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners on Monday.

Educationalist Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, cultural personality Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bacchu, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sajjad Ali Zaheer (Bir Pratik), former Additional IGP Nurul Alam, lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar, trustee of Bangladesh Liberation War Museum Mofidul Haque, Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) General Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar , educationist Ainun Nishad, former election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, economist Dr Kazi Kholiquzzaman, Dr Nuzhat Chowdhury of Generation-71, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir, and local government expert Tofail Ahmed attended the meeting with the search committee on Sunday.

