BADC, IRRI host workshop on ‘Sustainable Crop Production’ 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and International Rice Research Institute (IRI) have jointly organised a workshop on "Sustainable Crop Production".

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the workshop held Sunday (18 September), said a press release. 

Md Saidul Islam said there is no alternative to ensuring food security and nutrition, achieving the goals and objectives of the SDGs and developing agriculture to make Bangladesh a more prosperous and developed country.

"Rice production is closely related to our way of life. Bangladesh ranks third in the world in rice production. However, it has not yet achieved self-sufficiency in fruit production," he added. 

The secretary  emphasised developing new varieties of quality rice in accordance with the needs of farmers, reducing dependence on oil crops, innovating new technologies and developing efficient management in order to build a modern agricultural system.

BADC Chairman AFM Hayatullah presided over the workshop

