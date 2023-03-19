Bad weather leaves 1,000 tourists stuck on St Martin's island

The boat service on the Teknaf-Saint Martin water route in Cox's Bazar was suspended on Sunday (19 March) due to hostile weather conditions.

About a thousand tourists stuck on the island would have to stay another day as the Teknaf administration suspended the vessel movement to avoid accidents, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kamruzaman told The Business Standard.

"No tourist boat from Teknaf was allowed to go to Saint Martin. Tourists who bought tickets will be refunded," he said.

He also said, "Law enforcers have been asked to remain vigilant to ensure tourists do not face any harassment on the island.

"Local administration asked tourists not to leave the island until the weather improves. If weather conditions turn normal, the boats will resume operations," he added.

Assistant meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office Md Abdur Rahman said that there was no signal before the weather turned hostile.

The situation will likely continue for the next three days, possibly with light to moderate rain, he added.