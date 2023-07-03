Baby elephant swims across river from Myanmar to Teknaf

A wild baby elephant from Myanmar swam across the Naf River to the Gholarchar area of Shahporir Island in Teknaf on Monday.

The 7-feet-tall calf was spotted running around on the eastern side of the Shahporir Island area at around 8:00am.

Abdus Salam, a member of ward-9 of the Sabrang Union Parishad, said, "A baby elephant has been seen standing on the banks of the Naf River since morning."

Bashir Ahmad Khan, forest range officer of Cox's Bazar's South Forest Division, said, "Officials of the Forest Department and local animal rescuers are trying to rescue the elephant."

Forest Department officials believe that the baby elephant might have made the journey due to the heavy rainfall in recent days.