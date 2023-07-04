Baby elephant still stranded near Naf river

The baby elephant that entered Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila from Myanmar has not yet been rescued from the banks of the Naf river at Gholarchar area of Shahporir Island.

Despite their continuous efforts on Tuesday, forest officials were unable to successfully relocate the baby elephant to a secure location.

The 7-feet tall calf was spotted roaming around the forest of tamarisk trees.

Bashir Ahmed Khan, forest range officer of Cox's Bazar's South Forest Division, mentioned, "Attempts are being made for safe returning of the baby elephant to Teknaf forest. The baby elephant has to be caught and brought to the forest by truck."

"Local people saw the elephant standing near Naf river. The height of the elephant is about 7 feet. The baby elephant was seen strong and healthy," Bashir added.

It is believed that the elephant may have come from Myanmar by swimming across the Naf river, possibly as a result of heavy rains and landslides, which caused it to become separated from its herd.

Abdus Salam, a member of ward-9 of the Sabrang Union Parishad, said that the forest officials and some people from the elephant rescue team were trying to capture the elephant till 4:30pm on Tuesday.