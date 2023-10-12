Baby dies after falling from mother's lap in the city

Bangladesh

UNB
12 October, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

Baby dies after falling from mother's lap in the city

UNB
12 October, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:53 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby died after falling from mother's lap being hit by a battery-operated auto-rickshaw in the city's Kamrangirchar area on Wednesday evening.

The baby was identified as Osman Goni, son of Jiban Ahmed Shakil, a resident of Munshihati of Kamrangirchar area.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said the matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added.

Top News

Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Transparency holds key importance for Spanish investors'

2h | Panorama
Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

23h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

1d | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

11h | TBS World
Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

12h | TBS World
Highest successful run chase at the World Cup

Highest successful run chase at the World Cup

13h | TBS SPORTS
Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

15h | TBS World