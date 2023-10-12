Baby dies after falling from mother's lap in the city

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby died after falling from mother's lap being hit by a battery-operated auto-rickshaw in the city's Kamrangirchar area on Wednesday evening.

The baby was identified as Osman Goni, son of Jiban Ahmed Shakil, a resident of Munshihati of Kamrangirchar area.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said the matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added.