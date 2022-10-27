Babar Ali, first Bangladeshi to summit Ama Dablam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

Babar Ali, first Bangladeshi to summit Ama Dablam

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Babar Ali, first Bangladeshi to summit Ama Dablam

Bangladeshi mountaineer Md Babar Ali summited Ama Dablam, a mountain in the eastern Himalayan range of Nepal, becoming the first person from Bangladesh to reach its peak with Bangladesh's flag on Tuesday.

The passionate climber, who is also a doctor by profession, reached the top of the 6,812-metre (22,349 ft) mountain at 9.03am on 25 October, said Vertical Dreamers in a press release.

Ama Dablam is a mountain in the eastern Himalayan range of Province no-1, Nepal. Ama Dablam means "Mother's necklace" as the long ridges on each side, resemble the arms of a mother (Ama) protecting her child; and the hanging glacier is the Dablam – the traditional double-pendant with pictures of the gods, worn by Sherpa women.

For its soaring ridges and steep faces, Ama Dablam is sometimes referred to as the "Matterhorn of the Himalayas." The mountain is featured on the one rupee banknote of Nepal.

Several Bangladeshis have unsuccessfully tried to summit Ama Dablam.

Babar left the country for Nepal on 9 October for the campaign and the necessary permits and other preparations were done by 11 October. However, regular flights from Kathmandu to Lukla were cancelled at that time due to unfavourable weather.

With an undaunting spirit, Babar decided to continue his journey by road and embarked on his hike to base camp the next day. He reached Ama Dablam base camp on 19 October, driving a few miles and walking the rest.

He is one of the founders of the country's leading mountaineering club Vertical Dreamers, established in 2014, and is currently its executive committee organising secretary.

Vertical Dreamers provided full-fledged support for Babar's self-financed expedition.
 

Top News

Ama Dablam / mountaineer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

14h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

3h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

3h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question