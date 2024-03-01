'Baba, save me. I am trapped': Nimu on her last phone call

Nimu's father Abdul Kuddus laments his daughter's tragic death in the building fire in Bailey Road, Dhaka, on 29 February 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

"Baba save me, I am trapped," was all Nimu could say before the phone call was disconnected.

The father, Abdul Kuddus, ran to the spot only to learn that his daughter's body had been taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Nusrat Jahan Nimu, 18, an HSC student at Dhaka City College, was one of those unfortunate ones who died in the fire that engulfed a building on Bailey Road in the capital yesterday (29 February).

Her father was seen lamenting for his daughter on the floor of Dhaka Medical's emergency department.

"My poor child must have repeatedly shouted out 'Baba, Baba' at the time of her death," he said.

Nimu came to eat at a restaurant in the building with her maternal cousins, Alisha and Riya. They also had three other friends with them who were their neighbours.

All six of them reportedly died in the fire.

Locals said Riya, 26, studied at a university in Malaysia and returned home a month ago.

Her sister Alisha, 14, was a student in class eight at Viqarunnissa Noon School and College.

Today (1 March) was Alisha's birthday.

A huge fire broke out in a building housing Kacchi bhai, Fuoco and a few other restaurants in Bailey Road on 29 February night.

As of today morning, the fire in a commercial building on Bailey Road has resulted in the death of 45 people.

Until 9:30am this morning, the bodies of 34 deceased have been handed over to the families without an autopsy, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Refatul Islam of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) New Market zone.