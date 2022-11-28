Ayat murder: Accused again put on 7-day remand

A Chattogram court once again placed Abir Ali, the suspected killer of seven-year-old girl Ayat, on a seven-day remand on Monday.

The court passed the order when police produced Abir before Judge Mohammad Abdul Halim of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court upon expiry of his 2-day remand, said Selim Ullah Chowdhury, lawyer of the plaintiff.

On November 26, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) sought a 10-day remand for Abir at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

After a hearing, the court put him on a two-day remand.

In the morning, the accused was brought to the court amid tight security. Thousands of people gathered in the court area since morning. When accused Abir tried to get down from the police van in the afternoon, people chanted slogans demanding his death penalty.

At one stage, the angry people tried to snatch the accused from police custody to beat him that made it difficult for police to bring the accused out of the prison van and take him to the court.

On November 25, PBI arrested Abir for kidnapping and murdering seven-year-old Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.

Illias Khan, PBI inspector in Chattogram, said that Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, abducted the girl on November 15 for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram.

Ali strangled the girl to death and later he chopped her into six pieces after taking to a residence on Akmal Ali Road in the city. He subsequently dumped the body wrapped with two bags at a beach in the city's Kattali area, the PBI officer said.

The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.