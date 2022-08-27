Axiom Youth Society's 'Project: Punargathan' helps flood-affected people in Sylhet

Bangladesh

Axiom Youth Society's 'Project: Punargathan' helps flood-affected people in Sylhet

Coping with the flood was difficult for the victims and the people of Sylhet are living in dire straits right now. Some are starving or half-starving, some have no shed over their head or are deserted under the open sky. Axiom Youth Society organised 'Project - Punargathan' to help the flood-affected people of Sylhet on 19 August. The project was organised in Jangail, a village in the Tukerbazar Union of Sylhet.

More than 200 Sylhet residents participated in a free medical camp while more than 30 families recieved weekly food and grocery packages. 

"Soon after the flood hit, we wanted to stand by the people of Sylhet immediately, but considering the aftermath of the flood, we thought it'd be really crucial to send help even after the water has receded. We worked really hard for this project and we hope we made their situation a little bit better," a volunteer of Axiom Youth Society said.

Along with the support provided by its volunteers and various well-wishers, this organisation gathers funds by adopting various methods.

Also, financial partners Udyam, Prahara and Friends Helping Hand supported their funding campaign. Radio Din Raat 93.6 FM was the radio partner and NNO News was the online media partner.

