Awareness march held in Chattogram to mark 'Sunderbans Day'

In a spirited display of environmental activism, the Boibondhu Chattogram team orchestrated an awareness walk on Tuesday, 14 February with a call to "Save the Nature, Let us Breathe", drawing attention to the pressing need for conservation efforts, particularly in the Sunderbans.

The march, which commenced on Tuesday morning, culminated in front of the Chattogram Press Club premises and later marched towards CRB, Shirishtala, a symbolic gesture highlighting the city's greenery, according to a media release.

Photo: TBS

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including ordinary citizens, students and nature enthusiasts, joined the march wielding placards, banners, and festoons.

Central to the march's message was a plea for the preservation of biodiversity in the Sunderbans, echoing concerns over environmental degradation and the urgent need for action to mitigate pollution across the country.

The event served as a platform to create public awareness and engagement in environmental conservation efforts, emphasizing the collective responsibility to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Organized by Boibondhu, a social organisation dedicated to promoting knowledge sharing through books, the event underscored their commitment to advocating for environmental causes alongside their core mission of spreading literacy and enlightenment in society.