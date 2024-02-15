Awareness march held in Chattogram to mark 'Sunderbans Day'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 12:41 pm

Related News

Awareness march held in Chattogram to mark 'Sunderbans Day'

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including ordinary citizens, students and nature enthusiasts, joined the march wielding placards, banners, and festoons

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 12:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In a spirited display of environmental activism, the Boibondhu Chattogram team orchestrated an awareness walk on Tuesday, 14 February with a call to "Save the Nature, Let us Breathe", drawing attention to the pressing need for conservation efforts, particularly in the Sunderbans.

The march, which commenced on Tuesday morning, culminated in front of the Chattogram Press Club premises and later marched towards  CRB, Shirishtala, a symbolic gesture highlighting the city's greenery, according to a media release.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including ordinary citizens, students and nature enthusiasts, joined the march wielding placards, banners, and festoons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Central to the march's message was a plea for the preservation of biodiversity in the Sunderbans, echoing concerns over environmental degradation and the urgent need for action to mitigate pollution across the country.

The event served as a platform to create public awareness and engagement in environmental conservation efforts, emphasizing the collective responsibility to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Organized by Boibondhu, a social organisation dedicated to promoting knowledge sharing through books, the event underscored their commitment to advocating for environmental causes alongside their core mission of spreading literacy and enlightenment in society.

 

Top News

environment / Sunderbans Day / Save the Nature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

4h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

2h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

2h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

48m | Videos
Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

1h | Videos
Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

3h | Videos