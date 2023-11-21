Awareness on income tax return submission helpful to enhance tax collection: DCCI president 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 04:58 pm

He also said in the new Income Tax Act 2023 there were many positive changes that are friendly for the taxpayers like reducing submission of reports from 29 to 12 now

DCCI President Md Sameer Sattar addresses a workshop in Dhaka on 21 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
DCCI President Md Sameer Sattar addresses a workshop in Dhaka on 21 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Automation of tax collection will ease the taxpayers' hassles while filling up their income tax and this digital process will also increase the overall tax collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said Md Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

He made the remarks at a workshop on "Personal Income Tax & Tax Return '' organised by  the DCCI recently, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday (21 November).

He also said in the new Income Tax Act 2023 there were many positive changes that are friendly for the taxpayers like reducing submission of reports from 29 to 12 now, simplification of law of adjustment of loss, provision of self-assessment method etc.

The DCCI president also said people should be aware of this new Act and this workshop arranged by DCCI would help the participants to understand different aspects of the new Income Tax Act 2023 in detail which would help businesses to be more compliant.     

Snehasish Barua, director, SMAC IT Limited and adviser to Customs VAT, Income Tax & NBR Related Standing Committee, DCCI presented a detailed paper on the subject.

During the presentation he focused on various aspects of personal income tax payment and guided the participants of the workshop about how to calculate their income tax properly and submit them accurately.

He also highlighted return submission procedures, refund guidelines, perquisite, share based payment, admissible deduction, income from business, income from rent, income from capital gain, financial assets, surcharge issues, tax liability, delay filing etc. 

Md Iqbal Hossain, member, Taxes Appeal & Exemption, National Board of Revenue (NBR) was present as the guest of honour.

He said the new Income Tax Act 2023 aims to make the tax return process easier and complication free. But, there is a need for awareness among the taxpayers as this is a new law in place.

Iqbal appreciated DCCI for arranging such workshops to create awareness and knowledge-sharing sessions with the businessmen. Through implementing digital automation, the Tax Department is trying to establish a relationship of trust and confidence between taxpayers and tax collectors, he added. 

Mohammad Humayun Kabir, FCA, Former President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) stressed on increasing the tax net for more revenue collection. He also recommended that NBR may bring the informal sector into the mainstream in order to widen the tax net in the country. Reasonable tax rate and easier tax submission process will encourage the people to pay tax willingly.  

BN Dulal, president of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association said the tax return submission process is more uncomplicated now than it was a few years back as taxpayers can file their own income tax through e-Return, an online platform introduced by the NBR.

Despite this, he added that the taxpayers still find some challenges while filing their returns online due to lack of proper guidelines. Public awareness campaigning throughout the year would help the taxpayers understand this process more easily, he added.

He also requested DCCI to hold such workshops frequently for the sake of increased tax collection.   

DCCI Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir gave the closing remarks and urged that as a responsible citizen every eligible taxpayer should file their tax return in time in order to contribute to the development of the country.

DCCI Vice President Md Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of DCCI were also present on the occasion.

