'Aware of report by online outlet blocked in Bangladesh; US doesn’t prefer one party over others'

The United States has reiterated that it does not take sides in Bangladesh, and wants to see "free, fair and peaceful" elections in the country.

"We do not take sides or prefer one political party over others in Bangladesh. We want the people of Bangladesh to be able to choose their own leaders," US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller said while responding to a question from UNB.

He said that the US State Department, Ambassador Peter Haas and others have said this many times.

The spokesperson made the remarks when the embassy's attention was drawn to a report on a US "ultimatum".

"We are aware of this report by an online outlet that is blocked in Bangladesh. As Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter said yesterday, the United States supports free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh," he said.

Quoting US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter, the embassy spokesperson said that elections are not just about how they are conducted on election day, but also about allowing space for the civil society, the media, and other stakeholders to engage freely in the democratic process.