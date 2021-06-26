Award distribution ceremony of "Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021" held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:49 pm

Award distribution ceremony of "Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021" held

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:49 pm
Award distribution ceremony of &quot;Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021&quot; held

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021 distribution ceremony held was at the Tejgaon Sky View Restaurant in the capital on Saturday

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum organises this innovation award ceremony every year to honour people who use technology to achieve UN's sustainable development goals and to social development activities worldwide so that the youth community can be inspired in social development work, said a press release.

Super Intendent of Police at Anti-Terrorism Unit in Bangladesh police Sunny Sarwar, Managing Director Real Capita Group Mohammad Arifuzzaman, Chowdhury Daulat Mahmud Jafri, Founder Saudagar.com Arif Chowdhury, Nahid Hasan, Farah Mahmud Trina, Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of Real Capita Group Manzur Ahmed Sohan, Nafisa Anjum Khan, Kazi Hasan Robin were present during the ceremony.

Last June, Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum received 1008 applications were received from 29 countries of the world through the online application process.

Out of these, 142 people have given preliminary nominations and a total of 15 people were declared winners in 6 categories.

In this regard, the Founding President of Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum said, "The main theme of our event is to use technology to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and to give special honours to social development activities worldwide so that the youth community can be inspired in social development work. This year, in the Corona situation, priority has been given to all activities that are carried out individually or through a group."

He added that the Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum serves as a partner platform for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

2h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 