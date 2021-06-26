Award distribution ceremony of "Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021" held

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021 distribution ceremony held was at the Tejgaon Sky View Restaurant in the capital on Saturday

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum organises this innovation award ceremony every year to honour people who use technology to achieve UN's sustainable development goals and to social development activities worldwide so that the youth community can be inspired in social development work, said a press release.

Super Intendent of Police at Anti-Terrorism Unit in Bangladesh police Sunny Sarwar, Managing Director Real Capita Group Mohammad Arifuzzaman, Chowdhury Daulat Mahmud Jafri, Founder Saudagar.com Arif Chowdhury, Nahid Hasan, Farah Mahmud Trina, Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of Real Capita Group Manzur Ahmed Sohan, Nafisa Anjum Khan, Kazi Hasan Robin were present during the ceremony.

Last June, Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum received 1008 applications were received from 29 countries of the world through the online application process.

Out of these, 142 people have given preliminary nominations and a total of 15 people were declared winners in 6 categories.

In this regard, the Founding President of Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum said, "The main theme of our event is to use technology to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and to give special honours to social development activities worldwide so that the youth community can be inspired in social development work. This year, in the Corona situation, priority has been given to all activities that are carried out individually or through a group."

He added that the Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum serves as a partner platform for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.