Award ceremony of ‘Bondhutter Potaka’ contest held at Japanese Embassy

The award ceremony of "Bondhutter Potaka" video contest was held at the Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki' residence in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Prominent Bangladeshi artists & media personalities; Tahsan Khan, DJ Rahat, CEO of RTV Ashikur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Deepto TV Mozammel Hossain, Rafi Hossain of Daily Star, and many others distinguished guests graced the occasion, read a press release.

Bondhutter Potaka is a song that celebrates the strong bilateral relations between Japan and Bangladesh and has also addressed the current crisis bought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Composed and recorded by popular artist Tahsan Khan, the music video was one of the main highlight of Japan Fest 2021.

The video has so far garnered more than 750,000 views on YouTube.

Young Bangladeshis have participated in the contest to make videos of them singing the song. Out of them four has come out on the top with Shojol Ahmed winning the first prize, Amit Kumar Kundu winning the Tahsan Khan Award, Tithy Mazumer with the DJ Rahat Award and Nishat Anzum Talika was given the Rafi Hossain Award, read the statement.

Tahsan Khan stressed in his speech "Japan has been the biggest development partner of Bangladesh. The country has been making strides because of the hands of partnership Japan has extended. With that, I really truly believe this journey of friendship will continue to get stronger as we move forward.''

Ambassador ITO congratulated the awardees and thanked Tahsan Khan and others for their contribution in making of the "Bondhutter Potaka".

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh in 2022; Ambassador ITO hoped that our bilateral cultural relationship would be further deepened.

