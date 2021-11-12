Award ceremony of ‘Bondhutter Potaka’ contest held at Japanese Embassy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 09:16 am

Related News

Award ceremony of ‘Bondhutter Potaka’ contest held at Japanese Embassy

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 09:16 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The award ceremony of "Bondhutter Potaka" video contest was held at the Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki' residence in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

Prominent Bangladeshi artists & media personalities; Tahsan Khan, DJ Rahat, CEO of RTV Ashikur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Deepto TV Mozammel Hossain, Rafi Hossain of Daily Star, and many others distinguished guests graced the occasion, read a press release. 

Bondhutter Potaka is a song that celebrates the strong bilateral relations between Japan and Bangladesh and has also addressed the current crisis bought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Composed and recorded by popular artist Tahsan Khan, the music video was one of the main highlight of Japan Fest 2021. 
The video has so far garnered more than 750,000 views on YouTube.

Young Bangladeshis have participated in the contest to make videos of them singing the song. Out of them four has come out on the top with Shojol Ahmed winning the first prize, Amit Kumar Kundu winning the Tahsan Khan Award, Tithy Mazumer with the DJ Rahat Award and Nishat Anzum Talika was given the Rafi Hossain Award, read the statement. 

Tahsan Khan stressed in his speech "Japan has been the biggest development partner of Bangladesh. The country has been making strides because of the hands of partnership Japan has extended. With that, I really truly believe this journey of friendship will continue to get stronger as we move forward.''
Ambassador ITO congratulated the awardees and thanked Tahsan Khan and others for their contribution in making of the "Bondhutter Potaka".

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh in 2022; Ambassador ITO hoped that our bilateral cultural relationship would be further deepened. 

​​​​

Japan Embassy / Ito Naoki / Tahsan Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

18h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills