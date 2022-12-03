Awami League's Ctg Rally: PM Hasina to speak as chief guest on Sunday

Prime Minister and ruling Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address a political rally in Chattogram on Sunday after a gap of ten years.

The port city looked festive on Saturday as the preparation for the rally was going on in full swing.

The prime minister is expected to deliver her speech from a 160-foot, boat-shaped stage.

Chattogram City Unit Awami League has organised the rally at the Polo Ground, a major venue for a big gathering.

The second-largest city is all set to welcome the AL chief amid festivity.

AL leaders said that the arrival of Hasina has created excitement among the leaders and activists not only in Chattogram but in the entire region.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told reporters after visiting the rally venue on Saturday that it would be a huge rally.

General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former city mayor AJM Nasir said Chattogram Awami League is fully ready to hold the public rally tomorrow (4 December) when the party President will be present.

He said that Chattogram Awami League and the people are fully ready to welcome Hasina.

"The Chattogram city will turn into a human sea tomorrow," he said.

He also mentioned that Chattogram AL would showcase its organisational strength from the rally and is prepared to face any evil forces.

Talking about the development work under Hasina, he hoped that Chattogram will be turned into a world-class developed city when all the development works are completed,

Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associates' bodies are in the final stage of preparation.

Colourful arches and gates have been constructed on various roads of the town with posters and banners of the prime minister.

Leaders have hung billboards, banners, balloons, festoons and posters welcoming the prime minister and the party chief in the city's Jamal Khan, Kazir Dewri, Lalkhan Bazar, Tiger Pass, Dewan Hat, Kadamtali, New Market, Anderkilla and other areas.

Hasina plans to visit different districts in stages before the 12th national election. As part of this, the first public meeting was held at Jashore Stadium.

Through the public rally in Jashore, the election campaign of the ruling party began.

On 7 December, she will address as chief guest at another party rally at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

In these public meetings, the party president gives new messages to the people as well as her party leaders and activists.

Hasina will arrive in Chattogram on Sunday morning on a day-long visit to attend several programmes.

During the visit, Hasina will attend the President Parade-2022 at Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiary.

She will also take the salute at the passing out parade at the BMA.

The government has taken a massive development scheme for Chattogram which is now under implementation.

The projects include the Bangabandhu Industrial park at Mirersarai, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath the River Karnaphuli , China Economic Zone, Korean EPZ, four projects in Maheshkhali -- Economic Zone, LNG Terminal, coal-based power plant and deep sea port, rail track from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar, upgradation of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar road into four-lane, flyover on Lalkhan to airport road, the bay terminal at Chattogram port.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has carried out beautification works on different roads ahead of the rally, including cleaning and painting footpaths, decorating flyovers with colourful lights and repairing dilapidated roads in different areas.