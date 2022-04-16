Awami League wants to use state apparatus to stay in power: BNP 

Calling the Awami League "immoral," BNP has accused the ruling party of using the state apparatus to be in power.

"It has been proved that this unelected, immoral Awami League government wants to use the state apparatus to wrongfully stay in power," the party said in a press release issued following a virtual meeting of its standing committee on Saturday.

Members of the party's highest policymaking body – Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Jamir Uddin Sarkar, Mirza Abbas, Chandra Roy of Babu Gayesh, Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Begum Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku – participated in the meeting chaired by BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Findings of the recently released US report – "2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Bangladesh" – that made bold claims about the human rights situation in Bangladesh, the role of law enforcement agencies, and government interference in the judiciary, were discussed during today's (16 April) meeting.

The party observed that the alleged human rights violations, enforced disappearances, murders and torture of opposition leaders and activists by law enforcement agencies, backed up by the government, have gained international recognition through this human rights report.

It said that the recent US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some of its officials have further established these claims.

