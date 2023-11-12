Awami League takes cautious stance in capital amid BNP-Jamaat blockade

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 03:40 pm

After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November).

Awami League leaders and activists at Bangabandhu Avenue on 12 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Leaders and activists of Awami League and allied organisations are on alert in the capital to protest the fourth spell of blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

Central and metropolitan leaders have taken positions in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital since morning.

Cultural programmes are being held there at the same time.

Leaders and activists of various affiliated organisations including Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, Swechchhasebak League, Sramik League, Dhaka Metropolitan South Sramik League have also gathered in front of the Awami League central office.

Advocate Kamrul Islam, a member of the Awami League's presidium, joined the sit-in programme and addressed the BNP, saying, "You should avoid the blockade and come to the elections. Elections are the only way to change power."

Swechchhasebak League President Majbaul Hossain Sacchu said BNP's blockade of Dhaka has been rejected by the people.

"I am hoping that the people will make Sheikh Hasina the prime minister again by voting in the next election," he added.

Meanwhile, party leaders and activists are on alert at all police stations and ward units of the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League to protest the blockade programme of BNP.

After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November). The opposition parties demand resignation of the current government and holding the election under a non-partisan caretaker government. 

